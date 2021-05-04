WATCH: Stevie ‘Dr. View’ Johnson discusses hip-hop project Fire in Little Africa

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview native joined East Texas Now on Tuesday to discuss a project that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Race Massacre that occurred in Tulsa.
Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson spoke with Kayla Lyons Tuesday about his background, growing up in Longview where his mother still lives, to getting his doctorate degree in higher education administration from University of Oklahoma, to writing the curriculum to accompany this hip-hop project. He is also the executive producer of the project.
Fire in Little Africa brings together the top rappers, singers, musicians and visual artists in Oklahoma to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 massacre and to introduce Tulsa’s hip-hop culture to a global audience. It is set to be released later this month. Learn more at fireinlittleafrica.com.
