Tyler woman dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 31 East

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on State Highway 31 East late Saturday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 10:42 p.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred 0n SH 31 about eight miles east of Tyler.
The preliminary crash report shows that Patrianna Damrye Pettigrew, of Tyler, was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry west on SH 31.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to weather conditions, and traveled into oncoming traffic, striking a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 that was traveling east on SH-31,” the press release stated.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced Pettigrew dead at the scene, the press release stated. Pettigrew’s body was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
A passenger in Pettigrew’s vehicle, Talia Janae Smith, 20, of Tyler, was transported to Ut Helth HEast Texas Hospital and was listed in critical condition. The driver of the pickup, Logan Qualls, 18, of Winona, was also transported to UT Health East Texas for treatment of his injuries.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
