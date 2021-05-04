Tuesday’s Weather: A few more storms possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies this morning and all the overnight storms have come to an end. However, there is a chance for a few more thunderstorms to develop by late morning and midday today as a cold front moves into East Texas. These storms should come to an end by afternoon with clearing skies late in the day. Lots more sunshine is on the way with quiet weather for the rest of the work week. Today’s cold front cools temperatures to just below average today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures in the 80s return for Thursday and Friday. The humidity is back for the weekend with breezy south winds and a few more clouds. Slight chances for rain will increase Sunday into Monday of next week.