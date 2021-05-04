Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of East Texas until 1pm this afternoon. Some storms could produce quarter size hail and winds up to 70-80mph. There is a low tornado threat. Once we get into the afternoon hours, I think most of the storms will have made their way out of East Texas and the severe threat will have diminished.
We’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight we cool down into the mid 50s with clear skies tonight. Temperatures back in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies, and we hold onto those sunny skies for the rest of the work week. There is increasing confidence we’ll see rain by the start of next week and we’ll start to see increasing clouds over the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks dry with rain arriving on Sunday, and staying in the forecast through at least next Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.