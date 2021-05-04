Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

We’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight we cool down into the mid 50s with clear skies tonight. Temperatures back in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies, and we hold onto those sunny skies for the rest of the work week. There is increasing confidence we’ll see rain by the start of next week and we’ll start to see increasing clouds over the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks dry with rain arriving on Sunday, and staying in the forecast through at least next Tuesday.