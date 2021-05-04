Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices passes in prelim House vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices has passed a second reading in the Texas House.
The House passed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on a 143-0 vote on Tuesday.
In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.
The bill is expected to pass the House officially after a third reading on Wednesday.
