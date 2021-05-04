Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years in death of robbery accomplice

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County district judge sentenced a Lindale woman to 30 years for her participation in the December 2019 shooting death of Ladarius Bell.
Hannah McCartney pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony murder charge and waived her right to appeal. District Judge Scott Novy sentenced her to 30 years during the hearing in the 188th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Jared Freelen, Ladarius Bell, and Hannah McCartney together planned to rob a victim at gunpoint who had “procured the services of prostitution” from McCartney, according to an arrest warrant. The intended robbery victim pulled a gun and fired several rounds striking Ladarius Bell.
Kristie Brian, a spokeswoman for the Longview Police Department, said “they fled the scene and seeing how injured one of their accomplices was, they threw him out on the side of the road.” Bell’s body was found on the side of FM 2089 in Smith County.
McCartney’s accomplice, Jared Freelen, of Lindale, was sentenced to 30 years for his part in Bell’s death on April 9.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.