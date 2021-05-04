East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Now that the cold front has moved through East Texas, we are looking for cooler temperatures and drier air for a few days. Plentiful Sunshine is likely through Friday. Clouds begin to build into East Texas on Sunday with a few showers and/or thundershowers possible late in the day. Monday and Tuesday should be Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers possible as a stationary front move into the northern sections of our area and stays put for a few days. Temperatures over the next few days should be cool in the morning and mild during the day. Once the southerly winds increase on Saturday, temperatures start to warm up. Afternoon highs should be in the middle 80s starting on Friday and continuing through early next week. Lows will start off in the middle 50s through Friday, then the lower 60s on Saturday and finally in the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. Humidity values should begin to increase this weekend as well. Have a great day.