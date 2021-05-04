ETN: Jess Mowery with Baylor Scott & White discusses 2 upcoming joint seminars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jess Mowery, the marketing manager for Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital, spoke to ETN host Kayla Lyons about two upcoming joint seminars Tuesday morning.
The Resolving Knee and Hip Pain Seminar will be held Thursday. May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 5701 South Broadway Avenue. Dr. G.P. Goodfried, a hip and knee reconstruction specialist, will be giving the seminar.
The Resolving Foot and Ankle Pain Seminar will be held Thursday, May 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 5701 South Broadway Avenue. Dr. Timothy Beck, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon, will be presenting the seminar.
Lunch will be provided from 12 to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.