WATCH: Rep. Paddie ERCOT reform bills laid out in Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator’s bills on ERCOT reform was discussed in Texas Senate committee on Monday.
House Bills 10, 11 and 13 have passed in the House and wait for Senate approval. All three are authored by Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall).
House Bill 10 deals with the makeup of the ERCOT board, which includes a mandate that the CEO is a resident of Texas.
House Bill 11 requires power providers to prepare properly for forecasted extreme weather events and to make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service.
House Bill 13 would set up the Texas Energy Disaster Reliability Council to oversee potential crises with the electric grid. The council would consist of six members.
The bills are sponsored by Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown), who laid out the bills before the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence.
The bills were left pending for a future committee vote.
