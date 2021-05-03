Tyler police release ID of victim from 3-vehicle crash on Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the identity of the victim from a crash Saturday evening that shut down traffic on Loop 323.
Charles Thomas Reese, 61, of Bullard died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of SSW Loop 323 at Hwy 155 S.
The crash investigation determined that a Jeep was traveling westbound on Loop 323 when a Ford truck traveling east, crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a white car and then colliding head-on with the Jeep. Reese was a passenger in the Jeep, according to Tyler police.
The crash is still under investigation.
