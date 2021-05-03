Strawberry breakfast pastries by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a sweet and easy treat to make for breakfast. It’s perfect for birthdays, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day breakfasts, especially.
Strawberry breakfast pastries
Ingredients:
1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed but kept cool. (I bought a Pepperidge Farms puff pastry in the freezer case near the pie crusts)
1/4 cup cream cheese at room temperature
1 heaping table spoon of strawberry jam
1 to 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced strawberries
granulated sugar
Method:
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Remove one sheet of the pastry dough from its sleeve. Unfold onto the parchment paper. It is already folded into thirds. Cut along the folds, and then cut each third in half. You’ll have six rectangles approximately the size of pop tarts.
3. Poke small holes in the dough with a fork or the tip of a knife. Then, with the tip of a knife, make a picture frame border all the way around the rectangle. Leave about 1/2 inch border, and make sure not to cut through the dough completely.
4. In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and jam. Use a small whisk to really combine it well. Then dollop a generous spoonful of the filling into the center of each pastry. Spread it with the back of a spoon, leaving the picture frame border bare.
5. Place a single layer of strawberry slices over the filling. Sprinkle each pastry with a generous pinch of sugar.
6. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until edges are puffed and beginning to brown. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving.
