Smith County alerts residents of rabid skunk found in area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning Smith County reported that a rabid skunk was found in the area.
According to the report, The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter encourage dog owners to make sure they are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations after a rabid skunk was found in the county.
On Thursday, April 29, The skunk was found in the 3000 block of County Road 313 East, and on Saturday, May 1st Smith county animal control reported that it tested positive for rabies, said Amber Greene, Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor.
Currently, Smith County Animal Control Officers are taking a proactive approach and are alerting the residents in the area by handing out letters.
From Smith County:
“We do ask that you make sure that all of your animals are up-to-date on at least their rabies vaccinations,” the letter states. “If you see any wildlife acting in complete opposite than their normal self, please contact us. If your pets attack sick wildlife or come in some kind of contact with wildlife, please contact us.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.