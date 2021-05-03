Sen. Hughes election integrity bill passes in House committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House committee has approved an East Texas senator’s sweeping election legislation.
SB 7 passed on a 5-4 vote in the House Committee on Elections. Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) is the author of the bill.
SB 7 would require applicants to affirmatively indicate eligibility when they register to vote and when applying for mail ballots. Also, it would standardize polling hours across the state as well as prohibit dropbox locations for mail ballots. The bill would also allow cameras into rooms where vote counting is taking place.
The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
