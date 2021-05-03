Roadwork for the week of May 3

Also in Tyler, ramp closures will continue for the US 69 at FM 346 Bridge project. Work will continue on the south side of the intersection with closures of the US northbound off-ramp and the southbound on-ramp. Both will reopen after reconstruction. Then, work will move to the north side of the intersection with the closure of the US 69 northbound entrance ramp from FM 346, and the US 69 southbound exit ramp to FM 346. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. Additional project information is available in the Smith County section of this release.