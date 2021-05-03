Old McCann Road in Longview reopens after gas leak

Old McCann Road in Longview reopens after gas leak
Portion of Old McCann Rd shut down between Highway 80 to Spur 63 (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:15 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview Fire Department reports McCann Road open as of 4:00 p.m.

The Longview Fire Department reports part of Old McCann Rd., from Highway 80 to Spur 63, is closed due to a gas leak.

Businesses have not been evacuated because wind is dissipating the gas, according to Kevin May of the Longview Fire Department.

Centerpoint Energy is working to repair the two-inch line that was hit by a construction crew.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.