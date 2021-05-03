Old McCann Road in Longview reopens after gas leak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview Fire Department reports McCann Road open as of 4:00 p.m.
The Longview Fire Department reports part of Old McCann Rd., from Highway 80 to Spur 63, is closed due to a gas leak.
Businesses have not been evacuated because wind is dissipating the gas, according to Kevin May of the Longview Fire Department.
Centerpoint Energy is working to repair the two-inch line that was hit by a construction crew.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
