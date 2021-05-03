East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Tornado Watch until 11 PM tonight for the NW sections of East Texas. The counties are Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Hunt, Rains, Hopkins, and Delta. We are looking for showers and isolated thunderstorms to form over portions of East Texas tonight, especially over the NW and Northern sections. Some gusty wind, large hail, very heavy rainfall and even an isolated tornado will be possible in these areas. The Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas are not expecting to see the most severe potential; however, a few may move far enough south to impact these areas. Generally, from a line from Henderson County, northeastward to northern Morris Counties. Some cities in this area are Athens, Terrell, Canton, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Quitman, Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg, Mt. Vernon and others. Another round of strong storms will be possible tomorrow morning but ending near the noon hour. Once we get these areas through ETX, the weather is expected to be very nice through early this weekend. Plentiful sunshine along with cool mornings and mild afternoon are expected. A few showers are possible late Sunday and again on Monday of next week. Please stay tuned for any and all updates. Have a great night.