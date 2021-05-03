Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

This evening there is a chance for thunderstorms, with a severe threat generally for those north and west of Jacksonville. An enhance Risk (3/5) is in place for northwestern counties, with a Slight (2/5) and Marginal (1/5) Risk in place for counties further to the southeast. All modes of severe weather will be possible this evening. Tomorrow we could also see some storms move through the region around midday, there is a severe threat tomorrow as well. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in place for areas generally along and east of US-59. After the rain ends tomorrow, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the work week. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be below normal and cooler than today, with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. By Thursday, we’re looking at temps back in the 80s and will hold onto that heading into the weekend.