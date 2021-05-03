Arrest made in fatal Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville Police said a person is dead after a shooting in the city Monday afternoon.
Police report at 12:16 P.M., police and fire departments were dispatched to the shooting in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive in Jacksonville.
Officers discovered a male that had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The male was transported to UT Health in Jacksonville and later flown to UT Tyler where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses describe a verbal confrontation between two males prior to the shooting.
Officers arrested Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, years of age from Jacksonville for the murder. Blackwell was arrested at the scene and transported to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as Mathew W. Nock, 33 years of age from Jacksonville.
JPD Investigators, as well as the Texas Rangers continue the investigation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.