East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for showers and isolated thunderstorms to form over portions of East Texas this evening and tonight, especially over the NW and Northern sections. Some gusty wind, large hail, very heavy rainfall and even an isolated tornado will be possible in these areas. The Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas are not expecting to see the most severe potential. Generally, from a line from Kaufman County, northeastward to northern Morris Counties. Some cities in this area are Terrell, Canton, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Quitman, Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg, Mt. Vernon and others. Another round of strong storms will be possible tomorrow morning but ending near the noon hour. Once we get these areas through ETX, the weather is expected to be very nice through early this weekend. Plentiful sunshine along with cool mornings and mild afternoon are expected. A few showers are possible late Sunday and again on Monday of next week. Please stay tuned for any and all updates. Have a great day.