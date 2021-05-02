Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after fatal shooting incident

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Salvia Road late Saturday night.
According to a press release, the suspect has been charged with murder. The individual’s name is being withheld until the suspect is arraigned.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting incident which occurred during a disturbance at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Salvia Road.
“The actor and victim were known to each other,” the press release stated.
Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, of Ore City was shot and killed, and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter pronounced him dead at the scene, the press release stated. Robinson’s body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
