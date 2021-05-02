Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thundershowers make their way through the region this morning. More bark than bite with these as severe weather is not expected to impact East Texas today, but we will keep our eyes on radar regardless. Rain should come to an end this afternoon and then we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up into the low 80s.
We don’t cool down much overnight with lows in the 70s, and then highs for our Monday will be near 90°! Don’t get used to it though, temperatures return to near normal on Tuesday with highs the rest of the work week around 80°. Rain back in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, and while severe weather looks possible for our friends to the north, right now East Texas looks like we’re in the clear. As always, we will keep you updated with any changes to that. Once the rain moves out Tuesday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week.
