Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a loud round of some very heavy storms overnight, our Sunday sure did turn into a beautiful and warm day! Thankfully skies will remain quiet overnight with mostly clear conditions before more clouds roll in very early tomorrow morning. We’ll start our Monday off on a mild and muggy note in the upper 60s with a few spotty showers/areas of drizzle possible. Skies clear out by the afternoon and temps skyrocket into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs. Isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop to our west later Monday evening, and a few stronger storms will be possible for our northern counties Monday night. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms during the first half of Tuesday as our next cold front moves through the area. Severe chances are low, but a few storms could become strong in Deep East Texas Tuesday afternoon before moving out of the state. Our front will clear the area by late Tuesday and will finally bring an end to likely rain chances for East Texas for the rest of the work week. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s with more sun than clouds Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend we will see a slight increase to cloud cover as breezy southerly winds bounce highs back into the middle 80s and spotty rain chances move back into the forecast.