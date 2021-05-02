Several Deep East Texas counties reporting flooding, damage after Saturday’s storms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several Deep East Texas counties have reported flooding and other damage in the wake of the storm system that moved through the area Saturday night.
The Stephen F. Austin State University baseball stadium on the loop in Nacogdoches was damaged during the storms. While details about the damage aren’t available at this time, SFA canceled the baseball game against Sam Houston State University that had been scheduled for today at 2 p.m.
A tweet from SFA Lumberjack Baseball stated, “Due to weather, today’s game has been canceled.”
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office is also reporting that there is water over the road on FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.
“Motorists should plan to choose alternate routes until water recedes,” the TxDOT tweet stated.
In addition, there is flooding in Houston County. TxDOT’s Lufkin office is reporting that there is water over the road on FM 227 at Bracken Creek and Pedro Creek. The state agency is also reporting that trees are down on State Highway 21 East and FM 227 between SH 21 and SH 7.
