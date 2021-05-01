Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Saturday off in the 60s with some sprinkles spread out across the region. As we go through the afternoon, rain coverage will increase and we could see heavy showers and maybe some thundershowers at times. Highs today will peak in the mid 70s.
Overnight we hold onto the rain, but by tomorrow afternoon I think we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies. We start Sunday off in the 60s but should see highs near 80° in the afternoon. We keep the warmup going with highs on Monday near 90°, well above normal. Normal right now is about 79°, and after Monday we’ll see temperatures return to that normal mark for the remainder of the work week. Rain chances stay in the forecast for today through Tuesday, but then it looks like we get a break from Wednesday heading into the weekend.
