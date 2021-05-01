Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today remained quite a grey and humid day as scattered showers moved through the area. As we head into our later evening and overnight hours, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread and could develop some very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Areas across the area, especially in Deep East Texas, have begun to become fairly saturated and could lead to some flooding issues in low lying, poor drainage areas. Rain will remain likely throughout the morning hours tomorrow as well, which could make for a difficult morning work/church commute. The last of our weekend rain exits East Texas by late tomorrow afternoon and temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s to lower 80s areawide. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with MOST of East Texas remaining fairly dry.. but a few showers will be possible early in the day, then an isolated storm becomes possible by Monday evening. Showers and storms become likely once again late Monday and throughout Tuesday as our cold front moves into East Texas. Our front will clear the area by late Tuesday and will finally bring an end to likely rain chances for East Texas for the rest of the work week. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s with more sun than clouds Wednesday through Friday. Saturday we will see a slight increase to cloud cover as breezy southerly winds bounce highs back into the middle 80s.