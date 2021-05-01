Kilgore hosts 8th annual ‘Geekend’ festival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Star Trek, anime, swing dancing, and a casting call for a movie are all part of a quirky East Texas festival that draws big crowds every spring.
Kilgore Geekend is going on for the next two days.
Started eight years ago, Geekend is a homegrown geek/pop culture convention in the old downtown section.
“We have ax throwing. We have celebrity guests, and we have cosplay,” said organizer Melissa McGinnis. “This is what would happen if a Comicon and a street fair had a baby. We have Comicon things and voice acting and art. We got people from Shreveport, Bossier, San Antonio, Dallas.”
The Texan theatre featured author panels, and SCI-FI/comic vendors were on hand.
Geekend had everything from swing dancing on the streets to roaming cosplay characters.
“It’s also like a big family get-together. Everybody knows everybody in the community, and it’s just like a big reunion,” said one Star Trek fan.
From getting your picture taken as a Starfleet officer to Anime characters, the attraction for many is simple.
“It’s really fun, you get to pick and choose how you act, what your story is. More than just a costume, it can be an entirely new life,” said 17-year-old Selina Russell.
“It’s being able to be one of your heroes. Being the characters you admired and read about when you were a kid and still read,” said Bill Necessary of Tyler.
Festival organizers want to get back to normal outdoor fun.
“This is the first mini-con or convention that I’ve been to for over a year because of the pandemic,” said one fan.
And Kilgore Geekend continues Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
