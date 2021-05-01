3 Henderson County fire departments battle Gun Barrel City house fire

3 Henderson County fire departments battle Gun Barrel City house fire
Three Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire on Summit Ridge drive in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass | May 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 5:48 PM

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments battled a house fire on Summit Ridge Drive in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, firefighters from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to the fire first. Then at 10:55 a.m., the GBCFD requested mutual aid.

Two Payne Springs Fire Rescue engines, a PSFR tanker, and units from the Mabank Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Three Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire on Summit Ridge drive in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning. (Source: Payne Fire Rescue Facebook page)
Three Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire on Summit Ridge drive in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning. (Source: Payne Fire Rescue Facebook page) (Source: Payne Fire Rescue Facebook page)

A spokesperson for Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that no one was injured in the fire. The house was a total loss.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the GBC fire marshal,” the PSFR spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.