3 Henderson County fire departments battle Gun Barrel City house fire

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments battled a house fire on Summit Ridge Drive in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, firefighters from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to the fire first. Then at 10:55 a.m., the GBCFD requested mutual aid.
Two Payne Springs Fire Rescue engines, a PSFR tanker, and units from the Mabank Fire Department also responded to the fire.
A spokesperson for Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that no one was injured in the fire. The house was a total loss.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the GBC fire marshal,” the PSFR spokesperson said.
