Frankston race car hopes to raise awareness about autism

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dyan Beasley, a United States Racing Association Driver, is raising money for Elijah’s Retreat on the square in downtown Frankston today.
Elijah’s Retreat is a nonprofit in Jacksonville that provides opportunities for children with autism to experience fun activists with their families such as camping, horseback riding, hayrides, feeding animals, and more.
Elijah’s Retreat is important to Beasley because he saw how it helped his brother Matthew and his nephew Marshall who both have autism and he wants to give other kids who have autism the same experience. Beasley will be letting kids take pictures with his car and sit in it.
In the Cut Barber and Tanning, one of Beasley’s sponsors will be donating all the money earned in the shop on Saturday to the cause in which 50 percent of the proceeds go towards Elijah’s Retreat and the other 50 percent goes to Beasley’s race program. Last year the race program raised $5,000 for Elijah’s Retreat with a race that they put on in Canton.
Beasley and his team will be out in the square until 6 p.m.
