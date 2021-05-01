1 dead in 3-vehicle wreck on Tyler loop

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On May 1st, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Tyler police officers responded to a three-car crash in the 3800 block of SSW Loop 323 at Hwy 155 S. An occupant of one of the vehicles involved is deceased. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
At the time of this release, 7:50 p.m., Tyler police are shutting down all westbound traffic on Loop 323 from Hwy 155 S. to Spur 364. Tyler Police will be in the roadway directing traffic and investigating this crash.
Please avoid this area if at all possible while this is investigated.