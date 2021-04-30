Woman rescued in Trinity County after vehicle hydroplanes into floodwater

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was rescued in Trinity County Friday morning after her vehicle hydroplaned into floodwaters.
The high water rescue happened around 7 a.m. Friday near the intersection of FM 357 and FM 2262. The Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Fire Chief Brett Selman said the woman was headed to work and hit water in the roadway and hydroplaned which caused her to go off the road. Chief Selman said the woman was able to get out of her car and on to the roof. Rescue crews arrived and were able to get her to safety using a rope.
There were no injuries reported in the incident, but the woman’s vehicle was flooded out and totaled.
