UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 recovery clinic to help patients with lingering problems

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From UT Health East Texas:
UT Health East Texas Physicians on Monday will open a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler that is designed to treat patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience lingering health issues.
At the clinic, a multidisciplinary team will screen, assess, treat and provide referrals for patients who continue to experience negative health effects from COVID-19. The team includes representatives from pulmonary and critical care medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, dietary, behavioral health and clinical research. Leading the team will be Dr. Megan Devine, who is board certified in pulmonary and critical care medicine; Dr. Renee Hebbeler-Clark, who is board certified in critical care and infectious disease medicine; and Tara Sadler, APRN, MSN, FNP-C.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience symptoms, including but not limited to the following, may benefit from treatment at the clinic:
· Decreased exercise tolerance, including shortness of breath
· Headaches, dizziness, hair loss, prolonged loss of taste or smell
· Cognitive conditions including memory loss, brain fog or mental fatigue
· Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
The clinic also will participate in research studies designed to combat post COVID-19 syndrome.
“COVID-19 has impacted our community in a number of ways. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, we are starting to see life return to some semblance of normal. But, that’s not the case for many who were infected with COVID-19,” said Megan Devine, MD. “While they are no longer infected by the virus, they continue to deal with the aftereffects, which can range from the inconvenient to debilitating. By opening this clinic, we hope to make it easier for patients to receive all the care they need post COVID-19.”
A physician referral is not required, but is encouraged. To make an appointment or for more information, call 903-877-2899.
