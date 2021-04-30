Smith County District Judge Skeen not seeking re-election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Jack Skeen Jr. announced Friday he will not seek re-election.
Judge Skeen said, “I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election as Judge of the 241st Judicial District Court of Smith County, Texas, in the March, 2022 Republican Primary.”
Skeen quoted the Texas Constitution: The office of every such Justice and Judge shall become vacant on the expiration of the term during which the incumbent reaches the age of seventy-five (75) years. (Article V, Section 1-a)
He said: “Having reached the age of seventy-five (75) years this past March, 2021, I will not be seeking re-election. I will complete my present term which expires on December 31, 2022.
It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Smith County since January 1, 1983 for five (5) terms as elected Criminal District Attorney and five (5) terms as the elected District Judge of the 241st Judicial District Court.
I felt it important to release this statement at this time because the filing deadline for the March, 2022 primary is December 31, 2021.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.