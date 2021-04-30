Skillet chicken spaghetti by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a nice, easy comfort food recipe for dinner; as a bonus, any leftovers are even better than the first serving!
Skillet Chicken Spaghetti
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup chopped white onion
- 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup half-and-half
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 cups chopped cooked chicken
- ½ (16-ounce) package spaghetti, cooked
- ½ cup shredded sharp
- Cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven 350°.
- In an oven safe 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in flour; cook 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add broth; cook, stirring frequently, until bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Whisk in half-and-half; cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly.
- Stir in Parmesan; remove from heat.
- Stir in chicken and cooked pasta.
- Bake until bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheddar, and bake until cheese melts, 3 to 4 minutes more. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
