SFA’s Shaylon Govan in consideration for NFCA Freshman of the year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA redshirt freshman Shaylon Govan has made the cut of one of 30 student-athletes up for the National Fast Pitch Coach Association Freshman of the Year.
The winner will be announced prior to the start of the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Govan has become a force to be reckoned with at the plate this year. Govan is currently sitting at a .417 average, 43 hits, 14 home runs and a total of 45 runs batted in. Govan and her teammate Gabbie Garcia have become a dangerous one-two punch for the Ladyjacks with the two combining for 22 home runs. Govan’s 14 is a record for the most in a single season by an SFA player.
”I go up there with a clear mind,” Govan said. “I know if they do not want to pitch to me they will have to pitch to gabby. Gabby is going to do her job and it is going to go so on to Alex and down the line. I just go up knowing my team has my back.”
According to the official release from SFA On May 13, the candidate list will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the three finalists will be released on May 27. The 2021 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year will be announced on June 1. Regardless of the results, SFA knows they have a special player that has room to grow.
“Shay is special,” head coach Nicole Dickson said. “I hold my breath every time the other team tries to pitch to her. That is how good she is. Somebody struck her out last week and I was like you need to keep that ball. Keep putting her on base and she will get a hold of one.”
