Rusk County sheriff releases ID of badly decomposed body

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the identity of a person found dead and badly decomposed earlier this month.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez have identified the body as Wallace Gene Judalet, 31, of Henderson. Judalet was discovered off Highway 79 South on April 20.
The search for Judalet had been in progress for about a week prior and included the assistance of cadaver dogs from the Beto Unit to at last locate him. Valdez said they found the Judalet in the woods about 100 yards off the highway.
Upon discovery, Judalet’s body was badly decomposed, with a forensic examiner noting that they had likely been in that spot for 10 to 12 days.
While an autopsy and toxicology report has been completed, the full results have not yet been released.
Previous reporting:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.