Othell Robinson named new head football coach at Henderson High School

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has named Othell Robinson as Henderson High School’s new head football coach.
The board unanimously approved hiring Robinson during a special board meeting Friday.
“I want to tell the interview committee how much I appreciate their work in the selection process,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb during the meeting. “They had to go through a lot of highly qualified candidates and identify who they thought were the best, which made my job really easy. We are extremely excited about Coach Robinson and look forward to his work with our kids both on and off the field.”
Robinson is a 1997 graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville and has been coaching for 24 years, most recently serving as offensive coordinator at Crowley and before that at Lewisville High School. Prior to that he served as athletic coordinator and head football coach at Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills High School and later Polytechnic Senior High School, leading both to playoff berths.
He has coached at the 6A level at Denton’s Guyer High School where he was on staff during their run to the State Quarterfinals and at Desoto High School where he was the pass game coordinator during 2016′s perfect season which ended in the school’s first 6A State Championship and a number two ranking in the nation.
Robinson has been married to his wife, Andrea Robinson, for 22 years and has three children; Shawn Robinson, 21, Jacobe Robinson, 16, Jamal Robinson, 16.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.