How are local economies recovering? City of Longview

KLTV’s Justin Honore reached out to the City of Longview to see how their economy is recovering. Longview’s sales tax statistics (which is about 1/3 of total general fund budget) show that the pandemic caused nearly a $500,000 revenue decrease in the six-month period between April and September 2020. Recently, between October 2020 and March 2021, the total revenue decrease was $100,000. Although still a decrease, the monthly averages are getting better and showing recovery.