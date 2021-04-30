How are local economies recovering? City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been over a year since the pandemic began and the question now arises: how well are local economies recovering?
KLTV’s Justin Honore reached out to the City of Longview to see how their economy is recovering. Longview’s sales tax statistics (which is about 1/3 of total general fund budget) show that the pandemic caused nearly a $500,000 revenue decrease in the six-month period between April and September 2020. Recently, between October 2020 and March 2021, the total revenue decrease was $100,000. Although still a decrease, the monthly averages are getting better and showing recovery.
