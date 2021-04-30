Historic Longview farmers market holds spring opening

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -A traditional sign that the first harvest of the season has been made, will have it’s annual Spring opening tomorrow.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market opens Saturday morning, featuring all homegrown produce.
It’s quite a feat considering the February storm had many local growers re-planting.
The market was created to bring Texas produce and farm products to a central location so that a wide variety of Texas’ agriculture is easily accessible by the public.
‘We’re definitely with the seasons. And so we’ll have more produce every week, until August when things start giving up because it’s too hot. But right now you’ll see more things at the market as more things get ready,” says market organizer Lynette Goodson.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is located at the corner of Cotton and High streets. It’s open from 8-a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
