Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! A good chunk of East Texas continues to deal with rain in some form this midday. Please keep it safe and slow on the roads today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Houston, Polk, and Trinity Counties until 7 AM Sunday morning. Skies this afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures are expected to mainly top off in the middle 70s for highs. Rain chances will become to drop in coverage and intensity later this afternoon and evening and skies are expected to remain mostly dry but cloudy overnight. Saturday will start off partly to mostly cloudy with a stray spotty shower possible. Isolated rain chances will continue into the afternoon before scattered showers and isolated thundershowers become possible once again Saturday evening and will remain possible throughout the first half of Sunday before skies once again mostly dry out by Sunday evening. Monday thankfully looks to trend dry until the overnight hours before our next round of showers and thunderstorms becomes possible. Rain once again takes a break in East Texas during the second half of the upcoming workweek. Folks, please be safe on the roads over the next several days. The ground is fairly saturated and any period of heavy to very heavy rainfall could lead to flooding issues in low lying areas.