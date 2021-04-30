Flooding causes damage in Deep East Texas

(KTRE) - Flooding across Deep East Texas continues to cause major issues in the area.
Torrential rainfall caused roads to flood like in San Augustine County on FM 1992.
In Trinity County, a woman had to be rescued after her vehicle hydroplaned from rising floodwater.
Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Chief Brett Selman says she was able to get out of the vehicle and onto the roof where crews went into the water and brought her to safety using a rope.
In Angelina County, FM 2497 remains closed through the night, due to pavement failure caused by the flooding.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will monitor the closure throughout the night. Weather permitting, crews will begin repairs Saturday morning. The roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made. Motorists should plan to take alternate routes.
The rain brought down trees across the area, some blocking roadways like on State Highway 103 in San Augustine County.
Trees even fell on power lines and caused outages like here in Nacogdoches County of FM 95 south of Chireno.
Chireno ISD was one of the many schools either closed or delayed today because of the flooding. At McMichael Middle School in Nacogdoches ISD classes were canceled due to water damage inside the school.
“It was just a tremendous amount of rain in a short amount of time,” said Les Linebarger, Executive Director of Communications & Community Engagement at Nacogdoches ISD. It got into the hallways and into the classrooms.”
District officials say crews are on hand to repair damages. But sixth-grade students will learn virtually Monday. Seventh and eighth grade students will attend classes in person on Monday.
Water main breaks also prompted boil water notices that have been issued in part of Deep East Texas. On Friday, Swift Water Supply customers in Nacogdoches County are asked to boil their water prior to consumption.
