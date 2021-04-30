East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will continue this afternoon, but coverage should diminish. Once again, we are expecting more rain in East Texas over the upcoming weekend. Showers possible early on Saturday, then showers and isolated thundershowers expected to increase during the afternoon and continue overnight/early Sunday morning. A warm front will move into and through our area over the weekend, keeping rain chances on the high side. Late on Sunday, the chances for rain should end for a short period. That short period should be Monday, then another cold front is likely on Tuesday, increasing our rain and thunderstorm chances once again. The good news is that we are looking for a nice stretch of days starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. Over the next 4 days, we are expecting an additional 1″-3″ of rain...heaviest, once again, over the southernmost sections of East Texas. Have a great weekend and stay dry if you can.