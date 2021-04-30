East Texas Ag News: Weed-eating fish for your farm pond

The second type of fish that you could buy for aquatic weed control is tilapia. Tilapia can be found on the menu at red lobster, in the fish section at your local grocery store, and you can buy them live, by the pound, to stock in your farm pond to eat some of the smaller nuisance weeds. Specifically, tilapia are great at controlling filamentous algae (often called pond scum), duckweed, and watermeal. Outside of those three weeds, they are not effective on other aquatic vegetation. Mozambique tilapia aren’t restricted in any manner, but one should remember that they are a tropical fish that are not expected to live through the winter.