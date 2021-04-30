East Texas Ag News: Sorghum acres expected to be up this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Sorghum acres are expected to be up this year as prices and increased export demand are making the crop a hot commodity.
That’s according to a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension service expert. About half of Texas’ sorghum is planted at this point. And producers could be in for a good year with timely rains.
Sorghum tolerates heat and drier conditions better than other row crops. But. Water is necessary to produce good yields.
In 2020 the US department of agriculture reported there were 1.8 million acres of sorghum. And 2021 is expected to produce more acreages due to good prices.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.