Dr. Ed discusses the future of COVID-19, mutations, vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ed Dominguez, appeared on East Texas Now Friday answering viewer questions about COVID-19.
Among the various topics discussed, Dr. Ed gave his thoughts on the future of COVID-19 and if it is something that will stick around as a seasonal illness or go the way of exterminated diseases.
Dr. Ed said that the virus is mutating which leads biologists and virologists to predict it will evolve into a seasonal virus. He said he is hopeful that the mutations the virus goes through over time will be minimal with no need for revaccinations, however, at this point, it is too early to tell.
“By the time the next winter comes up at the end of this calendar year and it hasn’t mutated very much between now and then, then we may not have to be revaccinated.” He added only time will tell whether COVID-19 has slight variations or mutates into a new virus completely.
Dr. Ed said he is hopeful “if we need revaccination it’s not going to be much different than the vaccines we have now.
However, he added, “if we see a major shift so that we’ve got a new virus that isn’t COVID-19 anymore now its COVID-22, COVID-23, then more people are gonna get sick and we might see something akin to what we saw in 2020.”
