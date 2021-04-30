Criminal Complaint: Nearly $1 million worth of meth and suspected fentanyl found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal charges for having nearly $1 million worth of meth and suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carson County, according to a criminal complaint.
A Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a car in Carson County on I-40 for a traffic violation on April 26.
The driver, identified as Jeffrey Thompson, and passenger, identified as Morgan Grace, gave the trooper conflicting stories. The complaint says the trooper also observed signs of criminal activity.
A K-9 alerted to narcotics in the car, and troopers conducted a probable cause search of the car.
The complaint says the trooper found two backpacks in the trunk with 10 clear vacuum sealed bundles of meth and four baggies with pills believed to be fentanyl.
The meth tested positive, but the suspected fentanyl was not tested due to safety concerns.
According to street value estimates, the meth is worth nearly $1 million.
During an interview, Thompson admitted to being paid $1,000 by Grace for the trip.
He said he knew he was taking drugs from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City.
Both Thompson and Morgan face charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.