WebXtra: UT Tyler students reflect on first in-person graduation since December 2019

Students were eventually told that they would have an in-person graduation in the spring. All ceremonies will be held in Patriot Plaza for the first time ever. The plan was to move ceremonies there last year until they were canceled. Masks must be worn and social distancing for both students and families will be implemented. Even though face masks and social distancing will still be a factor, students like 2021 Kinesiology graduate Korbin Hamner are just excited to have an in-person ceremony.