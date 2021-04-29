Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today we are looking at another mostly cloudy, muggy, warm, and rainy day as showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the remainder of the day and even overnight tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, and Wood counties until 4 PM this afternoon as very heavy rainfall could lead to flooding issues in low lying, poor drainage areas. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s for highs this afternoon as our southeasterly winds eventually shift more from the northeast by the end of the day. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to develop overnight tonight and well into tomorrow morning, so do be mindful that you might have to deal with a slower commute early tomorrow. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the remainder of our Friday as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Some peaks of sun will be possible on Saturday as will the occasional shower and isolated thunderstorm. Rain chances increase once again overnight Saturday and will last throughout the majority of the day on Sunday. Some storms that form during this time frame will be capable of quarter sized hail and damaging winds. We may finally see a break in the rainfall come next Monday, but it will be short lived as another storm system arrives early on Tuesday which could bring yet another round at isolated severe storms before skies dry out again by next Wednesday. Folks, we’ve got the chance to see a lot of rainfall in some spots across East Texas over the next seven days. Please be safe out on the roads and never try to drive through flood waters.