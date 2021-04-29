‘Stand Up to Stigma’ to help provide mental health services to East Texas students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jessica Richardson, the director of Next Step Community Solutions, joined East Texas Now to tell us about her organization and the fundraiser happening this Friday in Tyler.
Richardson shared that one in five students in the East Texas area suffer from mental illness and only 20 percent receive the help they need.
The Next Step program addresses barriers keeping kids from asking for help by replacing the “message of sad, shock, and trauma with hope, health, and strength.”
The organization began 37 years ago on school campuses with mental health services, and they now serve over 6000 kids in 18 school districts.
This Friday, Next Step is hosting ‘Stand Up to Stigma’ a stand-up comedy event featuring a comedian from East Texas who appeared on Comedy Central and they’ll be serving beverages from the East Texas Brewing Company.
The event is Friday, April 30 at Liberty Hall in Tyler at 8 p.m., click here to buy tickets or find more information about the event and the Next Step organization.
