SFA women’s basketball hires new assistant coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjack basketball team has hired a new coach to replace Rebecca Alvidrez who recently left to become the new head coach at UT-Tyler.
Erin Mills-Reid will bring experience from several stops at the Division I level. Mills-Reid comes to Nacogdoches from the Air Force Academy.
“We are really excited to welcome Erin and her family to our Ladyjack basketball program,” said Head Coach Mark Kellogg in a press release. “Erin has extensive coaching experience and an undeniable passion for developing student-athletes. Her energy and excitement are contagious and will be quickly felt within our program. Erin will be our recruiting coordinator and assist in every aspect of our program as well. There is no doubt the Ladyjacks got better today.”
Mills-Reid also had stops at Cincinnati, Army West Point, Bloomfield College and Mercyhurst.
“I’d like to thank Coach Kellogg and Athletic Director Ryan Ivey for welcoming me into the Ladyjack Women’s Basketball family,” said Mills-Reid. “It’s an honor to work for one of the most prestigious programs, not only in Texas, but throughout the country. Coach Kellogg is a highly respected and incredible coach, and my family and I could not be more excited to join the Nacogdoches community.”
According to the official release the recruiting aspect has been important for Mills-Reid throughout her assistant coaching tenure. As Air Force’s recruiting coordinator, Mills-Reid was able to formulate three Mountain West top-three recruiting classes. She has been able to notch numerous top prospects in the nation, which has been critical due to the Falcons notching as many Mountain West Conference games in her prior five years versus the previous 16 seasons combined.
