Review: Mortal Kombat far from a flawless victory but still packs a fun punch

Could the combat (kombat?) have been better? Without question. But what’s here is fun. The fights are competent and not edited to shreds. But perhaps more importantly, it’s one of the first movies based on a video game to not only nail the iconic visual aspect of the characters, but to truly and fully lean into the fact that these people all do wild and silly things like shoot lasers from their eyes or throw fireballs. It also delivers in spades the games’ trademark, outlandish violence. To save my editor from sternly admonishing me for describing (even mildly) the things certain characters have happen to them, suffice to say it makes the digitized, roughly pixelated violence of the 1992 look positively PG-rated by comparison. No doubt this will turn off more than a few potential viewers, but there’s no denying that fans of the series flock to it in large part for this reason. So if you find entertainment in violence that’s so absurdly over-the-top it swings right around to being comical, this version of “Mortal Kombat” delivers to a satisfying degree.